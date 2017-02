The weather is set to be unseasonably mild this weekend as a plume of ‘tropical air’ sweeps over the UK.

It could see some parts of the country enjoying higher temperatures than Majorca, forecasters say.

And the mild weather is set to continue, reaching its peak on Monday with highs of 17C in some parts.

Forecasters say the high temperatures are the result of mild and moist air and a meteorological phenomenon known as the Foehn effect.