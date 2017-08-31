Warning about man targeting people and stealing money

Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police have issued a warning after a man has been spotted targeting elderly people around Morrisons at Bulwell over the last 48 hours.

This man has been asking for a small amount of change at which point he has stolen their purse.

Please ensure that you are extra vigilant and if you are approached by anyone requesting change please politely refuse and call 101 or 999.

The male can be described as white, in his 40s and smartly dressed.