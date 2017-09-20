Warning after spate of thefts from vehicles in Hucknall

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after a spate of thefts from vehicles in the Hucknall area.

Officers are investigating a number of opportunist thefts from insecure vehicles, with new build estates in particular being targeted by offenders.

It is thought the offenders have been travelling in a silver vehicle and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Sergeant Simon Scales, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It’s important residents make sure their vehicles are not an easy target for criminals. They should ensure their vehicles are locked and they don’t leave any valuables on display.”

The latest thefts happened on Hucknall’s Kenbrook Road estate overnight on Sunday.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has any video footage which could help with their investigation.

Sergeant Scales added: “Where possible ensure that your vehicle is parked on your driveway or in your garage if you have one. Alternatively, ensure your vehicle is parked in a well-lit area.

“Having an alarm and immobiliser fitted to your vehicle is also an effective way of deterring criminals.”

“It’s likely the offenders are walking along roads and trying every car door, stealing anything they can, before loading items into a vehicle parked nearby.

“We’re encouraging residents to be a bit more savvy to avoid them becoming a victim of vehicle crime. We’re also encouraging them not to hesitate in reporting any suspicious vehicles or people to us. Our message to them is ‘if you’re in doubt, shout’ and let us know.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 106 of 18 September 2017.

For more advice on how to protect your vehicle visit: www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/prevention/vehicle