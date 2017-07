The Met Office has forecast a dry and sunny day across Nottinghamshire.

There will be variable cloud and sunny periods. The best of the sunshine will be in eastern areas where it will feel warm with light winds. Temperatures will reach 23 °C.

Tonigh will be dry for most places overnight but rather cloudier conditions developing, with a few spots of light rain or drizzle possible, more especially across the Peak District.

Minimum temperature 15 °C.