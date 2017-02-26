Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Sunday February 26

Today will be mostly dry with variable cloud. However, a band of thicker cloud bringing some rain and strong winds east through the afternoon, the rain briefly heavy over the Peak District. Clearer, colder conditions will follow by evening, with winds moderating. Maximum Temperature 12 °C.

Tonight there will be clear periods and isolated showers, the showers turning increasingly wintry over the tops of the Peak District. It will be feeling colder with a brisk breeze. Minimum Temperature 3 °C.

Monday will have some sunny intervals but also occasional heavy showers of rain, sleet and snow, mainly over hills, including a risk of hail and thunder. Winds will slowly moderate but it will feel rather cold. Maximum Temperature 8 °C.