Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Sunday January 22

Today any early mist will soon clear, leaving a day of variable cloud and brighter spells. Perhaps the odd wintry shower possible across the Peak District.

Most places should remain dry, with light winds. However it will also remain cold. Maximum Temperature 4 °C.

Tonight will be a cold night, with variable amounts of cloud and clearer spells, allowing some frost to form.

Some patchy mist or fog is then likely by dawn. Minimum Temperature -3 °C.

On Monday overnight mist and fog patches could be slow to clear. Elsewhere, it will remain dry, with patchy cloud, but also with some brighter or sunny spells developing later. Staying cold. Maximum Temperature 5 °C.