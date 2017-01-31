Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Tuesday January 31

Today will be cloudy with outbreaks of mostly light rain, especially this afternoon.

Misty conditions with hill fog develop, chiefly across Derbyshire and southern areas. It will be feeling rather chilly with the southeasterly wind, brisk inland but strong along the coast and over high ground. Maximum Temperature 7 °C.

Tonight will be overcast with spells of rain, with the rain turning heavy at times. Low cloud will shroud the hills, creating widespread hill fog. Minimum Temperature 5 °C.

Wednesday will have rain at first, sometimes heavy, but clearing away eastwards through the morning. Dry conditions will follow, with the hill fog lifting, and with some bright or sunny spells developing. Milder. Maximum Temperature 11 °C.