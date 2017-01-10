WEATHER WARNING: Travel disruption expected across the region

Strong winds are set to cause travel disruption in the East Midlands, according to the Met Office.

A ‘yellow warning’ of wind is in place for Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire between 1am and 11am on Wednesday (January 11).

The Met Office says a spell of ‘very windy weather’ is expected during Wednesday, with the west to northwesterly wind likely to gust 60 mph in places, locally 75 mph over high ground.

Some disruption to road travel is likely, including restrictions on bridges.

A chief forecaster for the Met Office said: “The strongest winds will affect some of the higher level roads, for instance those over the Pennines and the Southern Uplands. However, the northwesterly winds will also be very strong and gusty at lower levels too, including in areas to the east of high ground.”