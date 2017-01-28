What’s being planned in Ashfield

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield District Council.
Non-material amendment of planning permission V/2016/0361, new access to be relocated five metres south of approved position – Walter Tipper Ltd, Common Road, Huthwaite
* Reserved matters application for 108 dwellings – Hucknall Town Football Club, Watnall Road, Hucknall;
* Single-storey front extension – Sandholme, Penniment Lane, Sutton;
* Approval of details reserved by condition seven of planning appeal W3005/W/15/3134656 – Former Mapplewells Inn pub, Alfreton Road, Sutton;
* Change of use of conservatory, alterations to roof and wood cladding to front elevation – 23 Bourne Avenue, Kirkby;
* Fell beech tree – Kirkby House, Kirkby House Drive, Kirkby;
* Four dwellings – Land at Rosewood Drive, Kirkby;
* Construction of stone wall – Ogle Street, Hucknall;
* Retention of stables and change of use of stable block to form cattery with kitchen area, office, reception and associated works – Cutting Farm, Alfreton Road, Sutton;
* Illuminated and non-illuminated Signs – The Shepherds Rest, Lower Bagthorpe;
* Single-storey rear extension – 8 Salestune Mews, Selston;
* Illuminated sign and awning – 124 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse;
* Two-storey rear extension, alteration to front elevation, demolition of existing garage and annexe to rear – 68 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse;
* Single-storey rear extension – 275 Watnall Road, Hucknall;
* Single-storey rear extension – 11 Farleys Lane, Hucknall.