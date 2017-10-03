What’s being planned in Ashfield?

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield District Council include:

Single-storey side extension – 27 Avocet Close, Hucknall;

Prior notification of proposed demolition – Need2View, Sunbeam House, West Street, Hucknall;

Outline application for dwelling and associated parking – 82 Main Road, Underwood;

Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions with room in roof space and detached garden room – 24 Palmerston Street, Underwood;

Illuminated signs – Morrisons, Ashfield Precinct, Kirkby;

Vehicular access – Cherry Trees, 244 Wild Hill, Teversal;

Outline application for residential development for a maximum of five dwellings – Land adjacent Spencer View, 182 Wild Hill, Teversal;

Two-storey rear extension – 22 Morley Street, Stanton Hill;

Self-contained living unit adjacent care home – Heathcotes Care, 218 Watnall Road, Hucknall;

Application for approval of details reserved by condition three of permission V/2017/0046 – 43 Westdale Road, Jacksdale;

Crown reduce one cherry tree – 8 Linden Grove, Kirkby;

Installation of vehicle barrier, boundary fencing and four local exhaust ventilation units. retention of entrance lobby, scrubber plant, air handling unit, steam generator enclosure, two argon storage tanks and a nitrogen storage tank –

Rolls-Royce, Watnall Road, Hucknall;

Crown clean, thin and lift four sycamore trees – 6 Eden Close, Hucknall;

Two dwellings – 48-50 Main Street, Huthwaite;

Crown lift and reshape one tree, reduce and reshape two yew bushes and crown reduce one sycamore tree – St Wilfred’s Church, Church Street, Kirkby;

Demolition of existing bungalow and double garage and erection of two dwellings – 48 Springwell Street, Huthwaite.