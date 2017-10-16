What’s being planned in Ashfield?

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield District Council include:

* Conservatory – 52 Acorn View, Kirkby

* Alterations to elevations, including windows, ventilation louvres and roof – Themis House, Lake View Drive, Annesley;

* Approval of details reserved by conditions one and seven of permission V/2015/0742 – Alva Lodge, Kirkby Lane, Pinxton;

* Crown reduce 25 conifers, three beech trees, two maple trees and 11 other trees – Birkland, Church Street, Sutton;

* Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of three dwellings – Derbyshire Properties, 132 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale;

* Battery testing laboratory and storage building – County Battery Services, Field Industrial Estate, Lowmoor Road, Kirkby;

* Replace flat roof with pitched roof on existing garage – The Property Surgery, 165 Church Lane, Underwood;

* Barn conversion and garages – Shepherds Lane Farm, Shepherds Lane, Stanley;

* Vehicular access – 117 Mansfield Road, Selston;

* Dwelling – 3 Hankin Street, Hucknall;

* Barn conversion to form dwelling – 1 Lower Portland Cottage, Lower Portland, Kirkby;

* Installation of external wall insulation and new external doors and windows – Various properties at Storey Gardens, Arden Close and Bestwood Road, Hucknall;

* First-floor side extension – 15 Alfreton Road, Selston;

* Dwelling – 46 Church Lane, Selston;

* Demolition of existing buildings and erection of up to six dwellings – Linby Boarding Kennels, Church Lane, Hucknall;

* Conservatory – 11 Annies Close, Hucknall.