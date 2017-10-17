Where to pick a pumpkin in Notts this Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner so here is a round-up of the places where you can go and pick a pumpkin in Nottinghamshire.
Some farms are even offering pumpkin carving and spook-tacular fun for all the family.
Halloween is just around the corner so here is a round-up of the places where you can go and pick a pumpkin in Nottinghamshire.
Some farms are even offering pumpkin carving and spook-tacular fun for all the family.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hucknall Dispatch means you're ok with our terms and conditions.