Whyburn Court residents enjoyed a vintage tea party

The generation gap was bridged by a successful vintage tea party at Whyburn Court retirement apartments in Hucknall.

Guests included children and staff from the neighbouring Hucknall Day Nursery.

It is 40 years since the first retirement development of McCarthy and Stone was opened and all proceeds from the party will be donated to the firm’s 2017 charity partner, the Royal Voluntary Service.

Entertainment was provided by the Jazz Juice band and stalls sold cakes and other refreshments.

Prizes for a raffle had been donated by local businesses and there was a chance to win a luxury hamper in a guessing competition and children were able to have their faces painted.