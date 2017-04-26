Worksop drink drive man: “Things didn’t go to plan...”

A Worksop man will lose his job after failing to complete a breathalyser test, a court heard.

Paul Dellar’s car was stopped by police after it was driven in an “erratic manner” through the town and crossed the central line on “a number of occasions”, on April 8.

He failed a roadside breath test but didn’t complete the formal intoxication test at Newark Police Station, said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

Dellar, 55, of Canterbury Close, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis when he appeared before Mansfield magistrates on Wednesday.

He told the court: “Things didn’t go to plan that evening and I wasn’t in the best frame of mind.

“I won’t be able to go to work because it’s a good half hour drive away.”

He was banned from driving for 12 months, but was offered a 91 day reduction if he completes a drink drive rehabilitation course before November.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.