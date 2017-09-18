Worksop drink driver hit vehicle and continued with three wheels

A drunk driver’s car hit a parked vehicle in Worksop with such force a wheel came off and continued travelling on three wheels, a court heard.

The owner of the vehicle, who had been in a takeaway, saw Natalie Brown get out of her silver Ford Kuga when it finally came to a stop on Gateford Road, and smelled alcohol on her, at 1.30am, on September 2.

She told police she consumed two vodkas earlier in the evening, after a test revealed she had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Brown, 32, of Horwood Drive, Nottingham, admitted driving with excess alcohol, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Brown, of previous good character, is a single mum of two, who works at the Leicester Royal Infirmary, and suffers from OCD anxiety and depression.

“She is desperate to make sure the court knows about how bad she feels,” he said. “It is with some considerable regret and some shame that she finds herself here today.”

Brown was banned for 17 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 129 days, if completed before August 2018.

She was fined £160, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.