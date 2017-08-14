Worksop man breached parent ban on first day out of prison

Have your say

A Worksop man who visited his parents on the day he left prison despite being banned has been sent back to jail, a court has heard.

Ashby Espin, 26, of Cheapside, admitted harassment by breaching a restraining order, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Monday.

He attended the address on Gladstone Avenue, on Friday, August 11, and asked his mother for some money, which she gave him, said prosecutor Leanne Townshend.

He returned later and the police were called, she said.

“In police interview, he denied going to the address and said his parents were trying to stitch him up.”

Espin received 12 weeks in prison, for damaging property, on June 6, and was fined for a drug matter on August 9.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said he returned to Worksop to live with his brother.

“He went around to try to explain he was trying to sort himself out regarding his drug use,” she said.

“Because he had been drinking and his mum smelled the alcohol he was asked to leave.”

Espin spent the weekend in custody, said Ms Neale.

She added that he had been addicted to heroin and cocaine, and was now on a methadone prescription.

While in prison he gained qualifications in English and maths, and was now looking for labouring work, she added.

Espin was sent back to prison for eight weeks, and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.