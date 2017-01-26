Worksop man shouted racist abuse at cops on way to station

A Worksop man was drunk when he shouted racist abuse as he was being taken to the police station after a domestic incident, a court heard.

Alexander Bonser was arrested in Tuxford, at 10.15pm, on January 8, and was being driven to Newark police station when he made his outburst, said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

“He shouted things like - “Does it make you feel good to arrest a white man?”” said Mr Hollett.

“Later, he said he couldn’t recall making the comments because he had too much to drink.”

Bonser, 48, of Stilwell Gardens, admitted using racially aggravated threatening words and behaviour when he appeared before Mansfield magistrates on Thursday.

He told the court: “There is no excuse. It is very unlike me. I apologise for my behaviour.”

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.