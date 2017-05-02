Would-be MP’s bid puts ambition first

A Hucknall councillor set to run as Conservative candidate for Mansfield in the General Election has been slammed for putting personal ambitions first.

Ben Bradley, district councillor in Hucknall and leader of the Conservative group at Ashfield District Council, was selected on Thursday, April 27.

But county councillor and candidate for Hucknall North, Alice Grice, said postal votes have already been cast for the county election this Thursday, and voters “didn’t expect him to dump them when a better offer came along.”

She said: “I did not have my head turned by the phone calls I received when the snap General Election was called asking me to stand as an MP. I made a commitment to stand for Hucknall North on Nottinghamshire County Council and I am honouring that commitment to our community.

“I call upon Ben to make it clear where his commitment and loyalties lie – is it with our communities in Hucknall, where he is standing to be a Conservative county councillor, or is it with Mansfield where he is standing to be the Conservative Member of Parliament?”

Cllr Bradley said: “I think it’s a sad state of affairs when Labour want to conduct their campaign based on personal criticism rather than local issues. I trust residents to vote on the basis of the candidates’ records in our community, where I have worked very hard over a number of years.

“Obviously the timing of the General Election is not helpful, but unfortunately there is nothing I can do about that, and if elected for Hucknall North on Thursday I remain totally committed to the residents I represent. Those that have met me and that I have worked with over recent years will know that already.”