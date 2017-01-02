LETTER: Democracy is disappearing

For some time now it has been obvious to me that the majority of MPs are totally out of touch with the British electorate and the higher they climb, the more out of touch they become.

However, over recent decades we have seen the rise of young career politician from very privileged backgrounds. They receive private education, go onto the best universities, become research assistants to serving MPs and then progress to being MPs themselves. They have never done a real hard day’s work in their lives and have never experienced the hardships and challenges of the average working person. How can they, therefore, have any understanding of the people they are then elected to represent? In my view this has never been more visible than in the recent EU referendum. Cameron and Osborn were two prime examples, though there are many others in my view. They were so convinced that they could sway public opinion and manipulate the electorate that they never considered failure and so never began to make any contingency plans in case the vote went against them. Then, to add insult to injury, Cameron resigned and left the mess for some one else to clear up. I had always been under the illusion that we still lived in a democracy, even though it had been eroded by Brussels. However, now it is obvious to me that what little democracy we do have left is in danger of disappearing altogether and that is terrifying. In a General Election politicians and the general public have always accepted the result whether they agreed or not. However, this has and is not the case with the referendum and yet it was a democratic vote by the majority of the British electorate, whether you like it or not. We have MPs who talk about another referendum because they say the British public didn’t know what they were voting for. The north and the elderly being prime targets for these insults. We have MPs who say they will vote against and block Article 50 being triggered. What is democratic about that? What today’s politicians must recognise and accept is that they are elected by the majority of their constituents to carry out their wishes. This historical concept is being ignored and whether they like it or not the British electorate have spoken. This current situation and the map of the referendum result also highlights, yet again, the vast differences between the wealthy south of England and London and the poorer rest of the country. Basically the rich and powerful versus the ordinary working people. However, what they need to realise is that their rich and powerful existence is build on the backs of the working class. Always has been and always will be. The Midlands and the north of England deserve better respect and consideration and I am now beginning to wonder if perhaps the rest of Britain would be better off breaking away from London and the south and having its own Parliament like Scotland. Something has to change. It is time for political change in this country and for Britain’s sake I hope it comes sooner than later. The rich and powerful are there for the rich and powerful and the rest of us are mere pawns in their rich power games. This has to change before democracy in this country ceases altogether.

J.A.Ainsworth