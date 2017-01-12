Your views needed to shape Notts healthcare

Your views are needed to shape the future of healthcare in Nottinghamshire.

The organisations that commission and provide health and social care services across the county are seeking the views of patients on their joint five year Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP).

The draft STP for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire was published in November last year, and outlines how NHS providers, clinical commissioning groups (CCGs), councils and other health and care services collectively plan to improve the quality of care and manage finances. The full plan, appendices and a summary guide are available at www.stpnotts.org.uk

Since publication, people have been able to provide general feedback on the draft plan and raise specific questions via email, post and telephone.

David Pearson, STP lead for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “We want to talk to those people who live and work in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire about how our draft plan can be improved and what needs to be done to make this happen. We are listening to citizens, patients, service users and carers to understand the support that people want and need to help them live healthier, more independent lives.”

The public are invited to hear more about the STP and how it will affect patients, citizens, carers and service users and take part in discussion with representatives from the STP partner organisations at an event on Friday, February 10, from 2pm to 4pm at Mansfield Central Library, Four Seasons Centre, West Gate, Mansfield.

Alternatively, you can send your comments and feedback to STP@nottscc.gov.uk