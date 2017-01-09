FA CUP PREVIEW: Fourth round ball numbers confirmed...

Former England internationals Michael Owen and Martin Keown will draw the fixtures for the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight.
The third round saw Derby County beat West Brom 2-1, fans need to listen out for ball number 13. Nottingham Forest were knocked out after losing 2-0 to Wigan.
Fourth round fixtures will be played on January 28/29.
Tune in to BBC 2 to see the draw live.
Here’s the confirmed ball numbers...
1. Ipswich Town or Lincoln City
2. Rochdale
3. Manchester United
4. Hull City
5. Sunderland or Burnley
6. Blackburn Rovers
7. Millwall
8. Manchester City
9. Brighton & Hove Albion
10. Blackpool or Barnsley
11. Wigan Athletic
12. Birmingham City or Newcastle United
13. Chelsea
14. Middlesbrough
15. Derby County
16. Leicester City
17. Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle
18. Wycombe Wanderers
19. Watford
20. Arsenal
21. Fulham
22. Wolverhampton Wanderers
23. Cambridge United or Leeds United
24. Bristol City or Fleetwood Town
25. Huddersfield Town
26. Tottenham Hotspur
27. Brentford
28. Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace
29. Norwich City or Southampton
30. Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon
31. Accrington Stanley
32. Oxford United