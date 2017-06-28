Accrington visit moved to Good Friday

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two fixture at home to Accrington Stanley has been moved back 24 hours to Friday, 30 March (3pm kick-off).

The match was originally arranged for Saturday, 31 March, but has now been rescheduled for Good Friday.

Following the game against Accrington Stanley at One Call Stadium on Good Friday, Stags will travel to Luton Town on Easter Monday.

Stags have not beaten bogey club Accrington in 11 clashes and Stanley’s visit last season saw the sides fight out a 4-4 thriller.