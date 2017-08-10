Anderson hoping for third time lucky as Stags seek first win

Mansfield Town midfielder Paul Anderson is hoping for third time lucky this weekend as the new-look Stags seek their first win of the new season.

Despite excellent performances in the thrilling 2-2 opening draw at Crewe last weekend and a narrow 1-0 home defeat by League One Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, the players can feel the pressure mounting to chalk up their first victory ahead of the visit of Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

“We need to get that first win as soon as possible, hopefully this weekend,” said Anderson.

“It comes from everyone – staff, players, fans, we all want it as much as each other.

“We want to show the fans exactly what we can do and give them something to cheer about.

“The chairman and chief executive have done wonders to give us the opportunity of having such a great squad and hopefully pushing towards the top of the league.

“The sooner we can give people something to cheer about – especially ourselves – the better.”

Anderson was happy with both displays this week.

“There have been a lot of positives come from the game and also the negatives of going out of the cup and not getting three points in the first game,” he said.

“I think in both second halves we were brilliant and deserved a hell of a lot more from both games.

“A bit of sloppy defending in both games has cost us.

“But I think fans who have been to the games will see we have something very good here.

“We are creating a lot of opportunities, which is the hardest thing, and once one or two go for us I think we will hit the ground running.

“We are learning. We’re still a new bunch of lads who are learning every single day what each other can do.

“We need a few results and a bit of Lady Luck to go our way and we’ll get the ball rolling.”

On Saturday new boys Forest Green Rovers will play their first ever away game in the Football League at the One Call Stadium.

Anderson said they made a great story being such a small club with their vegan and environmental ethics.

“I don’t know too much about them and their history, but you read a bit in the press about what they are doing with the club and the environmental side of things they are trying to do with veggie burgers and so on. I’d rather have meat myself but I’m sure they taste pretty good,” he smiled.

“It’s a great story. It’s always nice to see a smaller club - though they are probably not one any more now - manage to get themselves into the Football League.

“They have done absolutely brilliantly to get where they are, but we must make sure we don’t let them continue.

“You get similar stories in the FA Cup and the League Cup where smaller sides go on and create a bit of history.

“They have created a bit of history already in making it to the Football League.

“You have to take your hat off to them and the way the club’s been run, but when it comes to 3pm on Saturday we won’t be worrying about that. All we’ll be thinking about is ourselves.”