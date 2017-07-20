Angoll shows Stags fans his finishing ability

As Mansfield Town fans await news of the club securing a proven goalscorer, Lee Angoll showed them his finishing talents last night against Championship opposition.

Summer signing Angoll tucked away a confident first half finish in last night’s 2-2 home friendly draw with Middlesbrough while fellow striker Danny Rose also bagged a brace in a lively display at Stocksbridge 24 hours earlier.

The club are confident, that if no one else comes in, Angoll and Rose are both potential 20-goal strikers and assistant manager Paul Raynor said: “I think if we can create chances for Lee, he will certainly slot them away.

“He is exciting, he has looked very sharp in training and, as I say, it’s up to us now to create the chances for him.

“But I don’t want to single anyone out. There were some fantastic performances from everyone on the field, both defensively and we looked a real threat going forward as well.”