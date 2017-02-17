Bennett confident Stags can get back on winning trail at Grimsby

Rhys Bennett is confident of Mansfield Town getting back on the winning trail at rivals Grimsby Town on Saturday.

The Stags’ four-game winning run in League Two came to an end in Tuesday night’s eight-goal thriller against Accrington Stanley.

Steve Evans’s side came from behind and earned a point with an equaliser a minute from the 90 to square the match up at 4-4.

Bennett pointed towards the spirit within the camp to fight back and promised fans they would not defend like that again.

He said: “I dont’t think I’ve ever been involved in a football game like that and I hope to God I’m not involved in one again.

“I really can’t put my finger on it (team’s defensive display). I was expecting them to come out fast.

“John Coleman was my first manager in football. I knew how they’d play but I couldn’t say anything on how to stop it.

“From a personal point of view it wasn’t my best game but the attacking lads carried us through and I can only give them credit.

“This group of players is a special group of players. How many times were we down in that game?

“Three times and to come back and nearly nick it at the end, wow, all I can say.”

And added: “We’re not going to defend like that again. We’ve scored four goals in two consecutive games and if we keep doing that we’re going to batter teams.”

Bennett is enjoying playing centre-half under Evans and results would show why, with the Stags on a nine-game unbeaten run.

“I think the gaffer has knitted us tighter as a group and we’ve been able to develop little partnerships in defence, which is obviously led to us being a lot more consistent,” said Bennett.

Stags sit seventh in the League Two table, inside the play-off picture, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Lincolnshire to play Grimsby.

He added: “I didn’t know it was considered a local derby until we played them at home.

“It’s going to be a big game and we’re not going to defend like that (against Accrington) again.

“We’ve been to Cambridge and beaten them, they were on a great run, I think we can go there (Grimsby) and win.

“Our target is just to win the next game. Saturday is our next game, we’re going to win that and see where it takes us.”