BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Barnet v Mansfield Town - Saturday, 4th February 2017

BIG MATCH PREVIEW

Mansfield Town head to Barnet on a run of six League games unbeaten, with two brand new players and brimming over with confidence.

The Stags added to their already talented squad this week with the signings of winger Alex MacDonald from Oxford United and midfielder Alfie Potter from Northampton.

Barnet won the first meeting at One Call Stadium back in September when John Akinde scored the only goal of the game, but Mansfield have come a long way since then and go into this game only three points off the play-off places in 10th and a single point adrift of their hosts.

STAGS TEAM NEWS

Steve Evans’ current first choice starting XI have pulled off six points in two games at Cambridge and at home to Leyton Orient. So the two new boys may have to be content with a place on the bench on Saturday.

Easy decision for Alfie Potter to join Stags- Click HERE to read story

MacDonald happy with surprise move to Mansfield - click HERE to read story

POSSIBLE STAGS STARTING XI

Kean, White, Bennett, Pearce, Benning, Collins, Whiteman, Byrom, Hailton, Rose, Coulthirst.

BARNET TEAM NEWS

Simeon Akinola will miss out after getting sent off last weekend.

James Pearson, Michael Gash, Shaun Batt, Curtis Weston and Jack Taylor are all injured.

New signing Ruben Bover, 23, will be hoping for a debut after travelling to Carlisle United for Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Cumbria but unable to play as he did not receive international clearance in time.

Prior to returning to England, where he previously played for Charlton Athletic, Bover has played with Real Madrid legend Raul and Arsenal great Thierry Henry while plying his trade in the USA.

POSSIBLE BARNET STARTING XI

Vickers, Clough, Almeida Santos, Nelson, Johnson, Campbell-Ryce, Champion, Coulson, Vilhete, Akinde, Bover.

KEY BATTLE: JOHN AKINDE v KRYSTIAN PEARCE

Big John Akinde is the obvious man that will do the damage.

His goals have been vital for Barnet over the past few years and there’s a reason why he’s top scorer by some way with 19, and why he was linked with a move to a higher level during the January window.

Click HERE to see video highlights of his Akinde’s season so far

BARNET ONE TO WATCH: MAURO VILHETE

Mauro Vilhete is somewhat of an unsung hero, and is becoming Mr Versatile.

He has played all up the right flank this season, and was moved to a less familiar centre midfield position on Saturday.

His work-rate and determination are both big plusses for the Bees.

OPPOSITION MANAGER: ROSSI EAMES & HENRY NEWMAN

Rossi Eames and Henry Newman took over from Martin Allen at the end of November, and have done well since, keeping the club around the play-off pack despite their inexperience.

They’ve not been offered the top job permanently, but it’d be a shock to see them depart it in the near future.

BARNET SEASON SO FAR

An improvement on last year and stability were the targets, so everyone is pretty happy with how things have gone.

Barnet are one of many teams who would’ve fancied themselves with an outside shot of a promotion push, and it’s still on course.

LAST MEETING

Barnet 1, Mansfield Town 3 - 28th November 2015

After questioning his side’s desire in midweek, Adam Murray’s Stags answered emphatically with a 3-1 win at Barnet in a game in which both sides ended up with 10 men.

Click HERE to read the match report

Click HERE to see the video highlights of the game

TICKETS AND GROUND

Tickets can be bought in advance from the One Call Stadium ticket office, however the remaining tickets after the closing date will be available on the day of the game directly from Barnet.

Stags been allocated 300 tickets in the North Stand C for the match and prices are as follows:

Adults (21-64): £23

Senior (65+): £14

Young Adult (17-20): £14

Junior (16 and under): £5

Ambulant disabled supporters, wheelchair users and their carers need to contact Barnet directly on 0208 381 3800 (option 5).

Supporters can park at the ground, but spaces are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis, priced at £5 per vehicle.

Tickets can be purchased in person from the ticket office on Quarry Lane, or via telephone by calling 01623 482482 [option 1].

Whilst booking tickets, supporters can opt to collect their tickets from The Hive Stadium on the day of the match.

Stags’ fans will be able to purchase tickets on the day of the game from the away turnstiles, but please note, this will be operated as cash only.

Tickets go off sale at 4pm on Friday from One Call Stadium.

The Hive Stadium (SatNav: HA8 6AG) first opened in 2013, and had been home to Barnet Football Club ever since.

Capable of accommodating 5,634 supporters including 3,434 of those seated, The Hive is a described as being “demountable” which means it could be relocated or just as easily expanded in the coming years.

To get there take the A1 to the A5109 then follow the signs.

There are parking facilities for up to 300 cars on site.

The nearest station is Queensbury on the Jubilee Line, but Edgware Station is nearby and well served by local buses. The 79, 140, 186, and 288 run outside the ground.

Don’t forget to read the match report at www.chad.co.uk after the game.

Stay in touch with all things Mansfield Town via our new Chad Mansfield Town facebook page – simply click HERE and give us a like to subscribe.