BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Grimsby Town v Mansfield Town - Saturday, 18th February 2017

Stags will take over 1,000 fans for a game that, despite the miles between, always seems to produce that ‘local derby’ feel.

Stags are nine League games unbeaten following their last gasp equaliser in Tuesday’s remarkable 4-4 home draw with Accrington Stanley and face a Grimsby side on the slide after four games without a win.

Their star striker, Omar Bogle, moved to Wigan in the transfer window, having scored the only goal when the sides met at the One Call Stadium earlier this season.

Mansfield will be aiming to pull off a first win at Grimsby in almost 30 years.

The Stags have gone eight visits to Blundell Park without a win since a 3-2 win there back in September 1987.

The Mariners are likely to field Chris Clements and Adi Yussuf, who joined them from the Stags last month.

STAGS TEAM NEWS

With Kyle Howkins and George Taft still on the mend the squad remains the same.

James Baxendale, who has been ill this week, could be back in contention for a place on the bench and young midfielder Lewis Collins will also travel, desperate for a debut in his home town.

POSSIBLE STAGS STARTING XI

Kean, White, Bennett, Pearce, Benning, Collins, Whiteman, Byrom, Hamilton, Coulthirst, Rose.

GRIMSBY TEAM NEWS

Dominic Vose and James Berrett are still likely to be ruled out of Saturday’s game as they are still one or two weeks away.

POSSIBLE GRIMSBY STARTING XI

McKeown, Shaun Pearson, Danny Collins, Gavin Gunning, Ben Davies, Danny Andrew, Chris Clements, Brandon Comley, Jamey Osborne, Calum Dyson, Adi Yussuf.

KEY BATTLE: CHRIS CLEMENTS v JOEL BYROM

The standout name on Grimsby’s team-sheet – from a Mansfield perspective – will be that of Chris Clements, following his switch to Blundell Park last month.

He’s featured in every game since his arrival and has shown one or two flashes of why he’s been brought to the club.

Now he will come up against his ‘replacement’ in an intriguing clash.

GRIMSBY ONE TO WATCH: JAMEY OSBOURNE

New midfielder Jamey Osborne has largely been excellent since his arrival mid-way through the January transfer window.

Boss Bignot was quick to return to Solihull Moors to bring the 24-year-old to Blundell Park and he has started every game since, impressing his new set of supporters with a string of man-of-the-match performances.

OPPOSITION MANAGER: MARCUS BIGNOT

This is a Grimsby side still in transition following the departure of Paul Hurst to Shrewsbury and in Marcus Bignot, the arrival of a manager who has wasted little time in making the changes he felt were necessary.

Against Luton the previous weekend, there were some encouraging signs that his new-look team were starting to function in the manner that he wants, but Saturday’s defeat at Crewe was a set-back, of that there is no doubt.

He has overseen some promising results against the likes of Plymouth and Carlisle but after one or two indifferent performances – and results – both he and the fans will be desperately looking for some consistency.

GRIMSBY SEASON SO FAR

Following promotion from the conference, after a six-year exile from the Football League, I think mid-table security was the overriding ambition for the club this season.

With that in mind, it’s been a pretty decent start to the season for the Mariners, who have enjoyed some high-profile victories away to some of the League’s more fancied sides.

However, the optimistic view that Town could enjoy a flirt with the Play-Off places has been tempered by one or two poor results and performances – particularly Saturday’s dismal 5-0 drubbing at Crewe.

But most fans will tell you that after finally being back in the Football League after that long absence, they will be more than satisfied with a season of consolidation and anything beyond that would be a bonus.

LAST MEETING: GRIMSBY TOWN 4 MANSFIELD TOWN 1

Monday, 27th August 2012.

Mansfield Town conceded four goals for the third time in five games this season to present Grimsby with their first win of the season, and was again largely self-inflicted with some awful defending.

It was another shocking result to follow the 4-3 defeat to Newport and the 4-1 defeat at Gateshead.

After an even opening 34 minutes in which the Stags had a couple of good chances to score from Green and Speight, Daniel allowed a ball to come in from the right, and Artus was not closed down on the edge of the box, and he fired an absolutely brilliant shot into the top left corner giving Marriott no chance.

The second goal, right on the stroke of half-time, was down to a ridiculous challenge by Jake Speight to concede a penalty.

Speight had misjudged a ball cleared from a Grimsby corner.

Greg Pearson sent Marriott the wrong way from the spot.

The third goal came on 61 minutes when Beevers, on as sub at left back, was beaten too easily down the wing by Greg Pearson who crossed and Colbeck scored.

The Stags then conceded from a set piece, as a corner from the right was back-headed in by Greg Pearson.

Gary Roberts was sent off for a second yellow on 81 minutes with a late challenge.

The Stags scored a consolation on 86 minutes as sub Briscoe crossed from the right and another sub Rhead headed in from close range. (Report by Martin Shaw – see full version by clicking HERE)

TICKETS AND GROUND

The ground is not actually in Grimsby, but the neighbouring town of Cleethorpes on the A180 which runs between Grimsby and Cleethorpes.

Cleethorpes is well signposted from Grimsby town centre.

At the end of the M180 continue along the A180 towards Grimsby. After around 14 miles you will near Grimsby town centre. Continue along the A180 following signs for Cleethorpes.

On reaching a McDonalds sign on your left and the Blundell Park Hotel on your right, turn left into Imperial Avenue for the club entrance.

There is no car park at the ground, therefore only street parking. As you drive along the A180 towards the ground, the home end appears first, then after the McDonalds is the away end. There are plenty of side roads off the A180 Grimsby Road mostly before and immediately after Blundell Park and you should find a parking spot okay.

Side roads before reaching Blundell Park on the left hand side are the best bet

Post Code for SAT-NAV: DN35 7PY

Stsga hev sold over 1,000 tickets and they remain on sale from the Mansfield Town ticket office in person or via telephone on 01623 482 482 until 4pm Friday.

Supporters will also be able to purchase tickets on the day of the game from the Grimsby Town ticket office. However, prices will increase by £2 after 1.30pm.

