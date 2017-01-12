BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Notts County v Mansfield Town Saturday, 14th January 2017

BIG MATCH PREVIEW – ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

STAGS TEAM NEWS

Mansfield Town will be without loanee centre half Kyle Howkins, who limped off in the midweek Checkatrade Trophy win over Oldham.

But he looks set to be replaced in the back four by Haydn White, who tonight joined the Stags on loan from Peterborough United for the rest of the season.

White is a right back by trade so Rhys Bennett is likely to be moved into the centre on Saturday in place of Howkins.

Mansfield will also have the services of recent signings Joel Byrom and Ben Whiteman once more after the pair sat out the Oldham game due to being cup-tied.

Boss Steve Evans still hopes to have another new face in by the weekend but will have more than enough to choose from if that doesn’t come off.

POSSIBLE STAGS STARTING XI

Kean; White, Pearce, Bennett, Benning; Whiteman, Byrom, Collins, Hamilton; Green, Arquin.

POSSIBLE COUNTY STARTING XI

Collin, Dickinson, Hollis, Hewitt, Laing, Milsom, Smith, O’Connor, Thompson, Stead, Forte.

KEY BATTLE: KRYSTIAN PEARCE v JON STEAD

Former Notts defender Pearce will need to pay close attention to County’s talisman striker Stead, despite the fact he has struggled to regain his scoring touch since coming back from an injury lay-off.

He has only scored once in the eight games since returning, but already had nine goals under his belt and so has double figures for the season.

OPPOSITION MANAGER: KEVIN NOLAN

Former Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham player Kevin Nolan was today announced as the new Notts County boss and will take his first training session tomorrow.

Nolan has previous experience in management following a spell in charge of Leyton Orient last season, where he signed Stags skipper Nicky Hunt.

The 34-year-old was introduced to the press alongside the club’s new chairman and owner Alan Hardy this afternoon.

Hardy said: “I am absolutely delighted that Kevin has agreed to become our new manager.

“He is a consummate professional with vast footballing experience and I was very impressed with what he had to say when we discussed the vacancy. I thoroughly look forward to working with him.”

COUNTY SEASON SO FAR

Notts have endured a nightmare season so far, but a new owner and new manager could represent the start of their demise bottoming out and brighter days ahead.

Last season’s hopes of getting straight back into League One soon disappeared in a disappointing season in which Stags did the double over them.

County began this season in much better form and were in the play-off running when they were beaten 3-1 at Mansfield in the first derby back in early October.

Since then their season has plummeted, not helped by an injury to top scorer Jon Stead and when they were beaten 4-0 at Cambridge last weekend – a club record ninth defeat in a row – the plug was pulled on manager John Sheridan.

That run became 10 losses under caretaker manager Alan Smith last week but the Magpies will see this week’s changes at the club as the perfect platform to hit back on Saturday.

LAST LEAGUE MEETING AT MEADOW LANE

Friday, 14th August 2015: Notts County 0, Mansfield Town 2

Mansfield Town produced a magnificent performance to win 2-0 in the first local derby of last season at Notts County.

In a game moved to the Friday night, Chris Clements put Stags ahead on 36 minutes before Ryan Tafazolli headed the second on 81 minutes to alleviate the nerves.

But the winning margin was thoroughly deserved as Adam Murray’s men earned their first victory of the campaign and, overnight, went top of League Two.

TICKETS

Stags fans have until 4pm on Friday to buy a ticket with the club allocation extended to almost 3,500 and selling fast.

The match at Meadow Lane is all-ticket for away supporters and therefore tickets must be purchased in advance, priced Adults £22, Seniors (60+) £14, Young adults (18-21) £14 and U18 £5.

