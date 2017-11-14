Boss Graves so pleased for Hucknall Town matchwinner Reittie

Manager Andy Graves has spoken of his delight for Hucknall Town’s matchwinner Devante Reittie after the loanee’s hard work was finally rewarded with a goal.

Reittie, who is on loan from Coalville Town, struck in the last minute of tabletopping Town’s game at home to South Normanton on Saturday.

It was his first goal since his Yellows debut and ended a run of countless chances that he has failed to put away, much to the frustration of supporters.

Graves said: “He’s been getting into good positions, but his chances haven’t been going in or he’s been making the wrong decisions.

“I’m pleased for him after Saturday. We moved him out to the right-hand side because we thought his pace could be a problem.

“But just before the end, I pulled him to the bench and said: look, just play down the middle, play off Kajally Danso and you’ll get one.”

The change of tactics did wonders for Reittie as his partnership with makeshift striker Danso allowed him to have the freedom to roam around the pitch which

isn’t allowed when he plays wide.

The Hucknall boss was also pleased with substitute Danso and his impact after being sent on. “We needed something different up there,” said Graves. “We put him up there a few weeks ago and it worked in a way. His presence changed things and he had four or five good chances which we weren’t getting before.”

Despite the best efforts of Danso, Graves is still hoping to bring in a new striker for the Yellows in addition to the youngster, Niall Towle, he secured from Long Eaton.

“I’m still looking for a striker, but the decision has to be right for Hucknall Town,” the manager added.