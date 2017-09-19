Boston loan will be good for Thomas says Stags boss

Jack Thomas began a month’s loan with former Mansfield Town boss Adam Murray with 90 minutes in a 1-1 FA Cup draw with Haughmond on Saturday.

The Mansfield Town midfielder is down the pecking order at the One Call Stadium and boss Steve Evans said: “He has to get minutes. He hasn’t played 90 minutes on a regular basis for far too long.

“Last season’s loan move at the end of the season (to Barrow) turned out to be a bit of a disaster for Jack.

“The boy was in my office on a regular basis almost in tears.

“He is a young man who is born and bred Mansfield and wants to play for Mansfield Town. He has to be given every opportunity.”

Evans added: “We did say when we came back pre-season that if he wasn’t in the team he had to go and get some games. He is going to get that at Boston. It is a good club with good people.

“The only thing I look for concerning Jack on Saturday was did he start and how many minutes did he play? I’m not interested in their results.

“I am interested in Jack Thomas getting competitive minutes on the pitch. We have seen he did that.”