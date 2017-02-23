Brazil keen to see Forest reap their rewards

Nottingham Forest boss Gary Brazil wants results to better reflect their performances as the Reds prepare to face Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The last two games have seen Forest play well but still lose out, 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday and 3-2 at Fulham on February 14.

But with Saturday’s game crucial given Wigan’s league position six points behind Forest, Brazil wants to see good displays turned into points.

He said: “We feel the performances warranted better results against Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday and we want that against Wigan.

“Wigan are fighting for their lives and we want to make the gap between us and them a bit bigger.

“We have been competitive, Norwich aside, and we are working towards something here. We need to get the key moments right in games.”

Brazil says Forest remain in the market for out of contract players should the right ones become available, and that he is also keen to get the balance right between attack and defence.

He said: “We are looking at out of contract players and are aware of positions we need to strengthen but nothing has been finalised.

“We have good options up front and those in charge of the shirts have an opportunity to keep it. We have to pick the right ones - we could play with three strikers but it is all about balancing the side and we want to ensure we get back to keeping clean sheets.

“Wigan are organised and they’re fighting so will make it tough for us on Saturday. They aren’t conceding many but we can hurt them.”

On the current injury front, Brazil added: “There will be a couple of fitness tests tomorrow and Mills, Mancienne and Hobbs are not a million miles away from returning.

“The players were training, despite the weather, and I can’t speak highly enough about the group and their work ethic.

“One or two of the players spoke about the cup game against Wigan and have said that they want to put it right on Saturday.

“We all understand the significance of Saturday but there are still lots of points to play for. It’s just another tough game.”

Wigan last won on February 14 and drew 0-0 at home to Preston last Saturday before then losing 2-1 at QPR on Tuesday night.