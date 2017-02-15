Bucks back up into second place

Goals either side of the break saw Buxton bounce back into second place in the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division with a 2-0 home win over Hednesford Town last night.

The Bucks had been frustrated on Saturday when snow saw their scheduled home clash with Frickley postponed.

Buxton v Hednesford, Ricky Ravenhill

But the pitch was fine last night as Bradley Grayson and Alastair Taylor netted the goals against a Hednesford side that ended the night with 10 men when Vinny Mukendi was red-carded near the final whistle.

It was an eventful evening for Mukendi, who missed the start of the game after being held up in traffic, arrived at half-time, came on as a sub on 56 minutes, and then had an early shower after two quick yellow cards decisions against him!

Grayson should have put the Bucks ahead on eight minutes but scuffed his finish after a great ball from Brad Abbott.

However, Grayson did break the deadlock on 35 minutes.

Abbott led a breakaway in which he found Ricky Ravenhill who set up Grayson for a tap-in.

Jackson was denied a second by keeper Crane as the Bucks went in a goal to the good at the break.

Hednesford began the second half on the front foot and keeper Budtz had to make early saves to deny Glover, Wright and McNaught.

But the points were sealed on 55 minutes as Taylor found the net and keeper Crane then had to turn another effort onto his bar to deny the Bucks a third.

There was a strange moment late on as a linesman appeared to argue Buxton had already made all three substitutions as they lined up their third, who was eventually allowed to go on.

This Saturday Buxton head to Spennymoor Town, who are in ninth place, the sides having drawn 2-2 at Silverlands back in October.