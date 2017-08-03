Byrom’s raring to go ahead of season opener

Joel Byrom says that Mansfield Town’s new players have gelled together well over the summer, and that the whole squad is looking forward to the upcoming campaign.

The Stags get underway at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday where several new players will pull on the amber shirts for the first time in a competitive game.

And midfielder Byrom can’t wait to get started.

He said: “When you finish the season in May, the start of the next season is what you then look forward to.

“Pre-season is all about getting your fitness back and all of the new lads have gelled well with the older lads.

“We’ve lots of new signings but I think competition is so healthy for squads at all levels and I don’t think anyone’s place is nailed down.

“If you are lucky enough to get the shirt at the weekend then you’ve got to perform to keep it.”

Stags are bookies favourites to win League Two but Byrom knows that means nothing at this stage.

He said: “It’s nice to be thought of as favourites but I’ve played in League Two for a long time and it’s a long ten-month slog.

“We’ve just got to start by going to Crewer full of confidence and put our mark on the game. The fans have always been brilliant both home and away and they’ll be there in force on Saturday.”