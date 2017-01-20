Cambridge United manager Shaun Derry wary of Mansfield Town’s attacking threat

Shaun Derry has spoken of the attacking threat Mansfield Town possess in their ranks.

The Cambridge United boss is preparing his side for Saturday’s clash against a new-look Stags with a new manager in Steve Evans.

Derry is well aware of the striking options Stags have within their ranks - but is concentrating on what trouble the U’s can muster.

He said: “Steve will want to go out and win the game.

“He’s a new manager at the helm and he has been given the green light to go and change the squad dramatically.

“He has made a number of changes, technical changes as well in terms of the way they set up the team, so we’re pretty aware of what the strengths of the players are.

“We’re all aware of what a track record Steve has got as well, but at the same time we’re in good form.

“I want them to be coming to Cambridge United and seeing the problems we can pose for them.

“We’ve proved that over a number of weeks now.

“I understand this weekend is going to be a tight affair, you mention about the goal against column and it’s pretty healthy for Mansfield Town, so we need to be on our game and take our game to the opposition.

And added: “Matt Green has led the line for them over the last couple of years and he has done it particularly well, he’s a good player.

“But Yoann Arquin at the top, Shaquile Coulthirst has just arrived, Pat Hoban, and two or three others there, they’ve got options up the top and they play in a system where they cater for two centre-forwards as well, but like I say, let’s just think about ourselves.”

