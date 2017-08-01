CATLING’S CORNER: Stags all set for the new season at last

Hi all and welcome to Catling’s Corner!

Now, as I forgot last week I’m going to say a big thank you to former players, and in many people’s eyes Stags legends, Matt Green and Jamie McGuire for their service over the years.

Good luck to both of them but obviously not Green when he plays against us this season!

McGuire, who I know reads this, in my eyes would be ideal in this team now but that is just my view!

Right, now to the last week before the season starts and I write this on the eve of the Rainworth game and ahead the first game of the season against Crewe on Saturday.

I’ll first go back to last Tuesday against Matlock which Is where I went. It was an enjoyable game and provided even more valuable game time for the new lads, resulting a 4-0 win which did flatter us but we were much the better team and against the ten men at the end it could have been a few more.

As for Alfreton, they are always a good team to play against as are often a very physical and tough team to beat.

The good 2-0 win was much needed in my eyes. My favourite player Danny Rose scored once again and a world class goal from Jacob Mellis completed the win.

Mellis is going to be a huge player this season as well as Paul Digby in my opinion. The Mellis goal was one of the best I’ve ever seen - it was right up there with the Mal Benning strike at home against I think it was Newport.

I’m now going to reveal the eleven I’d pick at Crewe on Saturday and would like to know other people’s thoughts too.

I’d pick: Olejnik, White, Diamond, Mirfin, Benning, Potter, Digby, Anderson, Mellis, Angol and Rose.

That might change depending on whether we sign the midfielder and striker mentioned by Steve Evans, but as it stands that’s who I’d pick.

I hope the striker who we are hoping to sign is a really good one as I feel it is much-needed to complete our squad. We have everything else but this 20-goal striker so hopefully he can be the final piece of the jigsaw.

I’ll see you all at Rainworth and Crewe - Come On You Stags, let’s start the Steve Evans rollercoaster!