CATLING’S CORNER: Stags still need marquee striker signing

Hi and welcome back to Catling’s Corner.

The manager has certainly made some good acquisitions over the summer.

In defence it has got stronger and midfield looks decent with a lot of options.

The only little concern is up front, though, as we already know, Steve Evans is hopefully set to sign a new striker in the coming weeks before the season starts.

Don’t get me wrong - we know Danny Rose and Lee Angol hopefully will score goals. But we need a marquee striker signing too in my eyes.

If we make this signing I feel we will then be a favourite for the title just like I believe Luton are with their strikers.

There is still a question mark over the captaincy for this season.

When I heard David Mirfin was signing he, for me, was the man I thought would be the captain for this season.

But after watching the pre-season games with fellow centre half Zander Diamond also wearing the armband I’d be happy if either got the nod of approval by the manager.

I’m sure it will be a very good decision.

As we all know, pre-season games are just for fitness and game time.

We put in two good performances against Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough, which on other days we could easily have won.

Then to the Nottingham Forest game where we were, to put it nicely, absolutely rubbish! But, yes, it is only pre-season.

With a few games left before the season starts, I’d say my stand-out players have been Mellis, Diamond, and White and I also like the look of Johnny Hunt - Mal you’ve got a big battle on this year mate!

Next we head to Gainsborough on Tuesday and Matlock as well on the same night.

Get yourselves down there guys and let’s see this new-look team gather some momentum towards the start of the season.

Woke up this morning feeling fine, I’ve got Mansfield on my mind, Stevie’s got us playing the way we should, Oh yeah. Something tells me I’m into something good! MTFC!

If anybody would like to ask me questions feel free.

Cheers Danny.