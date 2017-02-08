Chance to quiz Hucknall bosses

Hucknall Town supporters have an opportunity to quiz club bosses at a special question and answers session, to be held at noon before the home Central Midlands League clash with Eastwood Community on Saturday, 18th February.

Boss Andy Graves, assistant manager Phil Henry and chairman Bob Scotney are expected to be in attendance.

“I’ve been asked for a Q&A session and the committee have agreed it,” said Graves.

“So it will held at noon a week on Saturday before the Eastwood league game in the clubhouse.

“It will be with me, Phil and probably the chairman, regarding the football, any other issues and obviously the update on the new ground. Obviously everyone is welcome to come down and take part.”