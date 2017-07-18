Chance to watch Stags train at Open Day this Sunday

Manager Steve Evans is inviting Stags’ supporters to an open training session at this Sunday’s hotly-anticipated Open Day at One Call Stadium.

The town of Mansfield is eagerly anticipating the new season following a number of impressive player signings.

Stags’ fans will this Sunday have the opportunity to meet the new-look squad for the first time.

Steve Evans’ men will train on the ‘top pitch’ (adjacent to the 3G surface) from approximately 10.30am, followed by a signing-session in the Kevin Bird Suite at approximately 11.45am. Consequentially, access to the dressing room areas will be prohibited this season

The stadium will be open from 10am and the Sandy Pate Bar will be serving a wide range of food and drink.

There will also be a variety of children’s rides, bouncy castles, as well as activities around One Call Stadium.

Additionally, Football in the Community will assembled their ‘speed tunnel’, where fans can test the velocity of their shots!

Chief executive Carolyn Radford said: “This is a great day in the club’s calendar and has an extra injection of anticipation this year following the acquisition of a number of impressive signings in the close season.

“It will be a great day for families, with plenty to do and see. I know Steve (manager Evans) and the players are really looking forward to meeting with our supporters.

“There is a palpable excitement around One Call Stadium and the town right now and I invite everyone to join us this Sunday for a great community-orientated day.

“Our gates are open to everyone and we want as many people as possible to enjoy this exciting journey with us.”

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase season tickets from the ticket office as well as the Stags’ new home shirt.