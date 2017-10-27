CJ Hamilton impresses Steve Evans with Notts County display

Winger CJ Hamilton reminded boss Steve Evans of his talents in midweek as he bagged his first goal for the club to secure a 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win at Notts County.

Hamilton roasted former Stags full back Nicky Hunt throughout and on Hamilton’s showing, he said: “It was his overall contribution to the game. From the first minute to the last minute I don’t think the County boy knew where he was at times.

“CJ’s work rate and getting back to help Mal Benning was admirable as well. That was the CJ we all loved last season. He played the majority of games for me and he only went out the team when he got a little bit sloppy and inconsistent.

“It was nice to see him in that type of form and what a wonderful way to see him celebrate a goal. I love to see my players score a goal and look happy.”

Evans added: “The nice thing is he’s a very honest young man and he knows when he’s been inconsistent or not at it in training and reserve games.

“Some player you could say that to and they’d look at you as if you were Donald Duck. CJ looks at you in a very thoughtful way and can understand it.

“Over the last week we’ve worked on getting him into certain positions and working on his quality and he showed that on Tuesday, though once again it’s not against the quality we’ll face on Saturday.”