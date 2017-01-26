Close to 1,300 take up Stags ticket offer

Mansfield Town are expecting more than 3,000 home supporters through the gate for Saturday’s match with Leyton Orient.

A club spokesman informed the Chad that as of 4pm today (Thursday) there had been a combined total of 3,130 Stags fans expected at the One Call Stadium.

Close to 1,300 Stags fans have taken up their ticket for the game through general sale and the generous offer made by chairman John Radford.

Mr Radford has promised Stags supporters who buy a ticket for the match with Leyton Orient free entry to the next home game against Hartlepool on February 11.

Mr Radford said: “We want to help create a carnival-like atmosphere in which the players can thrive under new manager Steve Evans.

“This ‘buy one get one free’ offer is designed to get as many supporters through the turnstiles for both games against Leyton Orient and Hartlepool United.

“The club has rarely been in a better place, on and off the field, in its modern day history. We now need more supporters inside One Call Stadium to help build an atmosphere which encourages our players to perform at their highest capability.

“Our current fan base are terrifically loyal and passionate about the Stags and we want more of them inside the ground on a regular basis.

“I want One Call Stadium to become a fortress in 2017, a fortress which is as full as possible and where opposition teams fear to come.

And added: “We will make Mansfield Town great again with the support of the town’s people.”

