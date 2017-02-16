Corthorn tells Eastwood players to ‘put things right’ against Hucknall

‘Go out there and put things right.’

That’s the message from Eastwood Community manager Jez Corthorn as his side prepare to face fellow CMFL South title contenders Hucknall Town on Saturday.

The Yellows knocked Eastwood out of the Challenge Cup last weekend but Corthorn believes his troops are due a good performance to reignite their title challenge.

And to get one over on their local rivals would be just the fuel to light the flame for the season run-in as they look to topple current leaders Selston from their perch.

Corthorn said: “It’s another must win game. We’ve got cup finals from here until the end and this is one of those. It’s a must win for us to gain any chance of promotion.

“It’s in Selston’s hands and others are relying on them to drop points but teams at the top have been dropping points lately and as has been proved anything can happen.

“We’ve got to win all our games left in the season and that will put pressure on other teams around us. We’re looking forward to try and put things right on Saturday.”

Eastwood sit second in the table, four point behind Selston having played the same amount of games as the leaders, ahead of Saturday’s derby again at Watnall Road.

Hucknall, meanwhile, are nine points behind Eastwood but have played four games fewer. Sherwood Colliery sit third, seven points behind Eastwood with three game in hand.

And at this stage of the season Corthorn is only interested in getting the three points from their remaining six fixtures - though admit his side are due a performance.

“We haven’t been playing well for the past few weeks, apart from a decent win against Teversal, from the turn of the year we’ve been scraping through a few games,” he said.

“We seem to have a lack of confidence at the moment but we need to put that right. We need to win. Results are most important but we are due a performance.”

Corthorn thought he might have got that last time out in the Challenge Cup quarter-final clash with Hucknall after a bright start from his players at a dank Watnall Road.

He said: “We started off quite well in very difficult conditions then we missed a good chance and against teams like Hucknall you’ve got to take them.

“They went down the other end and scored from a set play. We never really got into the game in the second half and they dominated for large periods.

“We didn’t get the important goal when we were on top and we got punished. I thought we had a decent penalty claim but sometimes you get them and sometimes you don’t.

“Our goalie made some crucial saves but then made a mistake for their second goal, which was the killer. At 1-0, no matter how poor you’re playing, you’ve still got a chance.”