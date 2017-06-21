Crewe away opener for Stags as 2017/18 fixtures are released

Mansfield Town will kick off the 2017/18 campaign with an away fixture at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, August 5th.

Today’s release of the League Two fixtures also gave them a first home League game of the season against EFL new boys Forest Green Rovers, including last season’s Mansfield skipper Lee Collins, on Saturday, 12th August.

The highly-anticipated local derbies with relegated Chesterfield see the home clash on Saturday, 25th November and the return at the Proact Stadium on Saturday, 14th April.

In the other big local derbies, Notts County are at the One Call Stadium on Saturday, 30th September with the Meadow Lane clash on Saturday, 17th March.

A gruelling festive schedule sees Mansfield at Grimsby Town and then on Saturday, 30th at Colchester United before a New Year’s Day home clash with Carlisle United.

Easter Monday is an away trip to Luton Town.

Last season ended with a long haul to boss Steve Evans’ former club Crawley Town but the forthcoming season has reversed that trip and will end with a home clash with Crawley.

Midweek away games are much better this season for fans needing to book time off work with the long hauls this time set for Saturdays.

The midweek aways are at Cheltenham Town (Tuesday, September 26), Barnet (Tuesday, October 17), Port Vale (Tuesday, November 21).

MANSFIELD TOWN 2017/18

Sat Aug 5 Crewe Alexandra A

Wed Aug 9 Rochdale H - Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 12 Forest Green Rovers H

Sat Aug 19 Accrington Stanley A

Wed Aug 23 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 26 Luton Town H

Sat Sep 2 Carlisle United A

Sat Sep 9 Grimsby Town H

Tue Sep 12 Wycombe Wanderers H

Sat Sep 16 Lincoln City A

Wed Sep 20 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 23 Cambridge United H

Tue Sep 26 Cheltenham Town A

Sat Sep 30 Notts. County H

Sat Oct 7 Colchester United A

Sat Oct 14 Swindon Town H

Tue Oct 17 Barnet A

Sat Oct 21 Newport County A

Wed Oct 25 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Oct 28 Exeter City H

Sat Nov 4 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 11 Coventry City A

Sat Nov 18 Stevenage H

Tue Nov 21 Port Vale A

Sat Nov 25 Chesterfield H

Sat Dec 2 Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 9 Crawley Town A

Sat Dec 16 Yeovil Town H

Wed Dec 20 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 23 Morecambe H

Tue Dec 26 Grimsby Town A

Sat Dec 30 Wycombe Wanderers A

Mon Jan 1 Carlisle United H

Sat Jan 6 Lincoln City H Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed Jan 10 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 13 Cambridge United A

Sat Jan 20 Cheltenham Town H

Wed Jan 24 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Jan 27 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Jan 27 Morecambe A/Emirates FA Cup 4

Sat Feb 3 Barnet H

Sat Feb 10 Swindon Town A

Tue Feb 13 Newport County H

Sat Feb 17 Exeter City A/Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Feb 24 Coventry City H

Sun Feb 25 Carabao Cup Final

Sat Mar 3 Stevenage A

Sat Mar 10 Colchester United H

Sat Mar 17 Notts County A Emirates/FA Cup 6

Sat Mar 24 Forest Green Rovers A

Sat Mar 31 Accrington Stanley H

Mon Apr 2 Luton Town A

Sat Apr 7 Crewe Alexandra H

Sat Apr 14 Chesterfield A

Sat Apr 21 Port Vale H/Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 28 Yeovil Town A

Sat May 5 Crawley Town H

Sat May 19 Emirates FA Cup Final