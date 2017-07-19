Crucial week for Stags

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans believes his pre-season plans on bang on schedule and that this is the biggest week of pre-season.

“We are on course,” he said. “There is always a pivotal week of pre-season and this is our week, where we are asking players to step up and bet between the 75 and 90-minute mark.

“Some will be asked to go through the pain barrier a little bit and get to the 90 as we know their type of bodies need it.

“It is a big, big week. By the time we get to Sunday all the players should have almost two 90-minutes under their belt.

“The target is always three 90 minutes and a couple of 45s and we are on target for that.”

He added: “I have always picked my pre-season games as real tests. We could have invited teams here and gone toe to toe and probably a lot of the ball and scored a few goals. But that never really shows you what’s under the cracks.”