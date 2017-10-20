Cup opponents Shaw Lane no strangers to local boy Rose

Mansfield Town’s FA Cup draw at non-League Shaw Lane brought a huge smile to the face of striker Danny Rose as the first round tie will be almost in his back garden.

Stags will travel to the Barnsley-based club on Saturday, 4th November for a potential ‘banana skin’ tie, being shown live on TV, and Rose said: “It’s a five minute drive from my house. I couldn’t believe it when I saw it. I am looking forward to it.

“I have been reminded a couple of times by my friends what they are like and they are a good team to be fair with a number of promotions in recent seasons.

“I think they are hoping to get into the Football League in the next few years. But we’ve got to go there, be on our game and avoid a cup upset.

“I think it’s a good tie. We wanted a home tie like any other club, but we’ll go there full of confidence.”

Rose is hoping boss Steve Evans will let him go directly to the game and not have to report at One Call Stadium

“I’ve not spoken the gaffer yet but I am hoping I can go straight there. It wouldn’t be worth driving 50 minutes down to Mansfield to go back up home,” he smiled.

In the meantime Rose is hoping to repeat last year’s feat of scoring at Newport on Saturday, having notched on his Stags debut in the 3-2 win there on the opening day of last season.

“Last season was a very good win there and we’re hoping to go back and get another three points, on Saturday,” he said.

“I don’t think people expected them to start so well this time but they have started very well.

“They have recruited well in the summer and will want to show a reaction after Tuesday’s home defeat.”