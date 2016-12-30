Darren Ferguson calls on Doncaster Rovers to win physical battle against Mansfield Town

Darren Ferguson is expecting Mansfield Town to give table-topping Doncaster Rovers a stiff test.

Rovers have won six of their last seven league games, but Ferguson is not taking things for granted against Stags.

Ferguson is also urging his side to knuckle down and win the physical battle ahead

“It’ll be similar to the Notts County game in that it’ll be a tough battle. We’ll make sure we deal with that like we did on Boxing Day,” he said.

“We’ll have to deal with the physical side of things and make sure we cope with that like we did on Boxing Day. If it’s a battle we’ll have to roll our sleeves up and get on with it.

Match preview: Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers

Scott Shearer hails influence of Steve Evans

Stags to decide on future of loan trio

“We have to be better on the ball than we were against Notts County, certainly in the first half and try to get control of the game better.

“The pitch is decent. It’s an early kick off, we’ll take a decent support. It’s a game I’m really looking forward to.

“I feel they will come at us and try to put balls in the box, be physical. I think his teams are like that and we’ll have to deal with it.

“We’ll be concentrating on what we do. I thought we dealt with that side of things really well on Boxing Day and if we have to deal with that again, as you do at any given time in a game in any league, then fine.

“Where I feel we need to improve is the first pass and getting control of the game.

“We know at the business end of the pitch when we’re attacking we’ve got quality in the team.”

Keep up to date with the latest Mansfield Town news via our dedicated facebook page