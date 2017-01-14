Debut for White as Stags make four changes for derby day

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans made four changes for today’s big local derby at Notts County.

Kyle Howkins missed out with a knee injury which meant an immediate debut for on loan Peterborough right back Hayden White.

Midfielders Joel Byrom and Ben Whiteman, who were both cup tied in midweek, and striker Matt Green all came back into the starting XI with Chris Clements, James Baxendale and two-goal hero Pat Hoban left out from the side that beat Oldham 2-0 in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday.

Baxendale and Hoban were both on the bench, but Clements found himself completely out of the 18.

Notts were looking to end a miserable run of 10 straight defeats in their first game under new owner Alan Hardy and new manager Kevin Nolan.

NOTTS: Collins, Tootle, Dickinson, Duffy, O’Connor, Forte, Milsom, Thompson, Campbell, Stead, Audel. Subs: Loach, Smith, Hollis, Snijders, Hewitt, Osborne, Aborah.

STAGS: Kean, White, Pearce, Bennett, Benning, Whiteman, Byrom, Whiteman, Hamilton, Green, Arquin. Subs: Shearer, Hoban, Baxendale, Thomas, Hemmings, McGuire, D. Rose.

REFEREE: Darren Bond of Lancashire.