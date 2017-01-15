Debutant’s late strike denies leaders victory

An equaliser three minutes from time denied Central Midlands League South Division leaders Selston victory at Linby.

Debutant Mitchell Slawson came off the bench to strike for the hosts and cancel out Elliot Jones’s 11th minute breakthrough.

Selston in action against Matlock Reserves earlier in January.

Slawson was one of three new faces for Linby with Gary Atkins starting in midfield and Jason Dawson joining Slawson on the bench.

Selston started strongly and went ahead when Will Spray hesitated in clearing, before the ball fell to Jones.

The striker twisted on the ball and fired low into the corner.

The home side fought back and Lewis Weaverand Jordan O’Callaghan had shots blocked.

Kye Pilmore then fired wide from a tight angle on Linby’s next attack after young winger Cameron Jones’s run down the left wing.

Spray, still feeling the effects of an earlier clash of heads with Jones, cleared off the line after Jones clipped the ball past the outrushing Jamie Davies.

On half-time Linby defender Stef Cobb struck the bar from 18 yards.

Chances continued to come at both ends in the second half.

Tom Widdowson was denied by Davies, while at the other end Jonathan Jenkinson’s header was cleared off the line.

But the home side levelled in the 87th minute.

Aidy Harris’s free kick hit the wall, but when the ball was pumped into the box from the deflection Slawson prodded home.