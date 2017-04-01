Defensive reshuffle for Stags for big Exeter clash

Mansfield Town reshuffled their back line with two changes for today’s massive home clash with Exeter City.

Right back Hayden White suffered a slight hamstring strain in training yesterday and was not risked today.

So Rhys Bennett was moved across to right back, Kyle Howkins was also dropped to the bench and in came a new central defensive partnership of George Taft, his first start since September, and Krystian Pearce, back from an ankle injury.

Skipper Lee Collins returned from a hamstring injury to take a place on the bench with a place also on there for young striker Zaynn Hakeem.

Stags went into the game a point behind Exeter, who sat in seventh, with a chance of jumping into fifth place and the play-offs if they could see off the Grecians at home for the first time since 1998 – seven games in a row they have been unable to beat Exeter at the One Call Stadium.

STAGS: Kean, Bennett, Pearce, Taft, Benning, MacDonald, Byrom, Whiteman, Green, Coulthirst, Rose. Subs: Jensen, Collins, Potter, Howkins, Hamilton, McGuire, Hakeem. EXETER: Pym, James, Harley, Wheeler, Watkins, Moore-Taylor, Taylor, Stacey, Croll, Sweeney, Brown. Subs: Olejnik, Tillson, Grant, Oakley, McAlinden, Ampadu, Reid. REFEREE: Ben Toner of Lancashire.