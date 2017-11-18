Defiant Darren Sarll says Stevenage did not deserve to lose to Mansfield Town

Defiant Stevenage boss Darren Sarll says his side did not deserve to lose to Mansfield Town.

Borough were beaten 1-0 after Kane Hemmings made the most of a shocking blunder by keeper Joe Fryer in the first half.

Fryer completely missed the ball as he attempted to punch away a long free-kick.

It allowed Jimmy Spencer to cushion a header into the path of Hemmings who had the simplest of finishes.

Stevenage had started the game well with top scorer Matt Godden and Harry Beautyman both shooting just over inside the first five minutes.

But they faded badly and failed to get a single shot on target all game as Mansfield cruised to a comfortable win.

Sarll said: “We did not deserve to lose this match, absolutely not. An individual error has cost us.

“The season is full of problem solving, you get a problem and solve it, you get another problem and solve it as quick as you can to move forward.

“It was always going to be a tough month and I do not think we have underperformed.

“We are not equipped with masses.

“We were comfortable in the second half against a double budget side.”

And he also aimed a dig at the vocal antics of Stags boss Steve Evans and assistant Paul Raynor, who had been involved in a series of disputes with the officials throughout.

“All you can contend with is what goes on on the pitch, what goes on off the pitch is unexplainable,” he said.

“All I know is I have played the game and as long as I can look at myself in the mirror and act in the way I was brought up and with those values, that is fine by me.

“Whatever else goes on is up to them and if they can look at themselves in the mirror behaving in that way then good for them.”