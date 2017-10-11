Derby County vs Nottingham Forest: What to expect

Saturday’s match will be the 100th meeting between bitter rivals Derby County and Nottingham Forest, but who will come out on top?
Reporter Joe Lightfoot takes a look at the tactics, the men to watch, the form and who will win.
Saturday’s match will be the 100th meeting between bitter rivals Derby County and Nottingham Forest, but who will come out on top?
Reporter Joe Lightfoot takes a look at the tactics, the men to watch, the form and who will win.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hucknall Dispatch means you're ok with our terms and conditions.